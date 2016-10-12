We dedicate this page to the memory of these members of the Stranger family who didn't live to help us celebrate our silver anniversary. We miss you, and we wouldn't be here without you.
PATRICK H. SCHMALJOHN (AKA PAT BROWN)
March 19, 1963–March 23, 1999
Production manager from July 1, 1996–November 3, 1997
JENNIFER MAREN WRIGHT
September 5, 1976–October 14, 2008
Advertising sales coordinator from April 9, 2001–April, 1, 2002
DALE YARGER
March 1950–May 2012
Art director from June 22, 1995–November 13, 1998
MARC PEARSON
July 10, 1972–May 7, 2007
Production designer from May 8, 2000–July 19, 2002
AARON HUFFMAN
June 23, 1972–March 6, 2016
Art director from July 7, 2005–December 31, 2015