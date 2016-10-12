In Memoriam: Remembering Stranger Staffers Who've Passed

We dedicate this page to the memory of these members of the Stranger family who didn't live to help us celebrate our silver anniversary. We miss you, and we wouldn't be here without you.

Brian E. Bothwell

PATRICK H. SCHMALJOHN (AKA PAT BROWN)

March 19, 1963–March 23, 1999

Production manager from July 1, 1996–November 3, 1997

JENNIFER MAREN WRIGHT

September 5, 1976–October 14, 2008

Advertising sales coordinator from April 9, 2001–April, 1, 2002

Julia Field

DALE YARGER

March 1950–May 2012

Art director from June 22, 1995–November 13, 1998

MARC PEARSON

July 10, 1972–May 7, 2007

Production designer from May 8, 2000–July 19, 2002

AARON HUFFMAN

June 23, 1972–March 6, 2016

Art director from July 7, 2005–December 31, 2015