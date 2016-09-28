The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Fall Art, Performance, Jazz, Classical, Opera, Film, Literature, and Festival Picks

Peter Mumford This November, see seven new solos choreographed by Mary Sheldon Scott (including this from Michael Rioux) at the SOLO(s) project

Seattle Art and Performance, our quarterly guide to everything happening in Seattle this fall in the arts, is out on the streets now. In addition to the extensive calendars in the print copy, you can now also find lists of this fall's best events online, including:

The best theater, dance, and comedy, from Disney's The Little Mermaid to George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

The best readings and talks, from Maria Semple to David Sedaris

The best festivals, from Seattle Interactive to the Short Run Comix & Arts Festival

The best art shows and events, from Jo-Anne Birnie Danzker's last show at the Frye to E.T. Russian's Casting Shadows

The best classical music and opera, from Hansel and Gretel to Yo-Yo Ma

The best film events, from Nosferatu with a live soundtrack to the HUMP! Film Festival

The best jazz concerts, from the Earshot Jazz Festival to McCoy Tyner

As always, you can find everything happening in Seattle this spring on our Things To Do calendar.