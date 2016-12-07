The Best Festivals in Seattle This Winter Picks from The Winter 2016/2017 Edition of Seattle Art and Performance

DEC 7-23

Christmas Ship Festival

Sail around the beautiful, chilly Puget Sound and alight on a shore blazing with bonfires. All ships will have amenities like a full bar and kids' holiday craft bags; book a spot on the lead ship to hear an onboard choir perform.

Argosy Cruises at Pier 55

Dec 7- 24

Snowflake Lane

Get photos with Santa, then experience beautiful lights, "toy soldier drummers," animatronic characters, and pretty music in artificial snow.

Bellevue Collection

Dec 7- 31

Garden d'Lights

"Welcome to the garden of earthly delights / Welcome to a billion Arabian Nights," Andy Partridge sings on Oranges and Lemons. He'd probably never been to Bellevue, but it fits: Half a million tiny LEDs adorn the Botanical Garden to create outlandish forms in fairy-tale landscapes.

Bellevue Botanical Garden

Seattle Center WinterFest

If you find yourself on the Seattle Center campus at any point during the rest of the year, prepare yourself and your senses because you are entering a winter wonderland. From an ice rink to ice sculpting, all things ice will be present, whether or not (most likely not) there is snow. The classic Winter Train & Village will be set up in the Armory, where hundreds of performances will also be featured throughout the winter season.

Seattle Center

WildLights

See the zoo in a new light—500,000 energy-efficient LEDs, in fact! See luminous animal-themed designs, have an indoor snowball fight, meet Santa and his very real reindeer and some nocturnal animals, listen to carolers, and enjoy the holiday beer garden.

Woodland Park Zoo

Dec 7-Jan 1

Gingerbread Village

The Sheraton's chefs work every year with architects to confect fanciful houses and structures in the hotel lobby. The theme this year— the 24th year—is "Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays," so the houses are Harry Potter-themed.

Seattle Sheraton Hotel and Towers

Dec 8-9

Freakout Festival 2016

Rising new Seattle label Freakout Records, in conjunction with KEXP's Audioasis and City Arts, makes the holiday season more exciting with a two-night encroachment into the hot quartet of venues near Madison and 14th Avenue (Chop Suey, Pony, Bar Sue, LoveCityLove). The emphasis is on left-of-center rock that revels in the raunchy, noisy, reverb-y, and deeply spacey, although DoNormaal leans in to rep experimental hiphop. Among the 24 acts, highlights include Stranger Genius Erik Blood, Murder City Devils frontman Spencer Moody, baroque post punks Zen Mother, Day-Glo brat punks Mommy Long Legs, and Cali garage-rock shredders Melted. (Full disclosure: I'm DJing the fest's first night.) DAVE SEGAL

Capitol Hill

Dec 10

The Sylvan Series "Illum"

FnS—the people who brought you "Lusio" this summer—will offer you a desperately-needed chance to escape to outer space, creating an alien night land-and-soundscape to roam in the Volunteer Park Conservatory. (Hint: It's pronounced "ill-OOM," as in "illuminate.")

Volunteer Park Conservatory

Dec 16-17

Dope Music Festival

Get ready to wild out at Dope Music Festival 3 with sets and appearances from artists like Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Jeremih, and more. The festival kicks off with Old School Night on December 16, featuring a lineup from an early '90s hiphop fantasy, including Busta Rhymes and Too $hort.

Tacoma Dome

Dec 17-18

GE2 Gaming

This festival focuses on everything gaming, VR, tech, and digital. Participate in a maker throw-down, watch drone racing, play enhanced dodgeball, and augment reality. The brand-new event looks to draw 10,000 players and makers.

CenturyLink Field Event Center

Dec 26-31

Celebration Lane

A panorama of animated characters, musicians, and dancers stationed along the sidewalks between Bellevue Square and Bellevue Place will help ring in the New Year.

Bellevue Square

Jan 13-15

RustyCon 34

A science fiction and fantasy convention that spans writing, science, art, costuming, and gaming. Look forward to nightly movie screenings, multiple dances, a masquerade, concerts, casinos, and special guests like Robin Hobb, Michaela Eaves, and Bill Doran.

Seattle Airport Marriott

Jan 17

Lunar New Year Festival

This cultural festival offers performances, a $3 food walk, a children's parade, and more.

Chinatown-International District

Jan 21-22

Tet in Seattle

Over two days, revel in Vietnamese music, food, performance, and art at this Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Seattle Center

Jan 27-28

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival

It's counterintuitive to hold a music festival in the dead of winter, but Timbrrr! has turned a seeming con into a pro by attracting music lovers to Leavenworth, Washington's beautiful rustic grounds for high-quality diverse music bookings and extracurriculars like can tobogganing, skiing, and snowboarding. The 2017 lineup consists of Portland pop-punk luminaries the Thermals, Karen Dalton-esque singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, tuneful electro-goths Crater, adventurous hiphop eccentric DoNormaal, saucy instrumental-soul revivalists Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, topically humorous punks Wimps, slacker-rock champs Sloucher, and more. Timbrrr! looks like a solid bet to lay waste to your seasonal affective disorder. DAVE SEGAL

Leavenworth Festhalle