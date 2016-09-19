Where to Get Birth Control or an Abortion and How Much It Costs

Welcome to college, the best time in life to put your parts on other people's parts (consensually!) and then never see them again (unless you want to!). Hot! Even hotter: Doing it without getting stuck with a baby you made with some "cool" "freethinker" whose "art" you really "liked."

If you're a person who might become pregnant and your parents never took you to the "I want birth control" appointment, don't put it off. Try your campus health center, or pretty much any standard primary care doctor can help you with this. But if you're feeling nervous talking about it, seek out Planned Parenthood. They're nonjudgmental and inexpensive, and they'll answer all the questions you're too embarrassed to ask your friends.

If you have insurance, the pill and most other forms of birth control, including an IUD (intrauterine device), should cost $50 or less a month. If you're uninsured, talk with the clinic staff about what sorts of sliding-scale prices they offer. (If your insurance comes from a religious employer, there are some exceptions. Just ask your doctor's office for help making sure you're covered. If you're uninsured, ask about Apple Health.) While you're there, ask for condoms. Other birth control won't protect you from STDs. You'll probably get free condoms.

If you do get pregnant and you want an abortion, guess what: That is okay. Abortion is normal. Tons of people get abortions every year. And no matter what sort of spooky shit people have told you, the procedure is safe and it doesn't make you a bad person. You just need a good, non-judgey doctor—and Seattle has plenty of those. Try these places:

Planned Parenthood

2001 E Madison St; 1229 Madison St, Suite 1040; 5020 Roosevelt Way NE; 2111 N Northgate Way, Suite 218; 800-769-0045; plannedparenthood.org

Cedar River Clinics

509 Olive Way, Suite 1454, 800-572-4223, cedarriverclinics.org, also in Renton and Tacoma

Seattle Medical and Wellness Clinic

1325 Fourth Ave, Suite 1240, 625-0202, smawc.com

All Women's Care

9730 Third Ave NE, Suite 200, 985-9553, awcseattle.com

Depending on how long you've been pregnant and which type of procedure is best, an abortion can start around $600. Don't panic. If you qualify for Washington's state health insurance program (called Medicaid or Apple Health), that program covers abortion. If you have other insurance, the procedure may be covered, although you may still be on the hook for some amount because of your plan's deductible. Ask about payment plans or get in touch with the CAIR Project (cairproject.org), which helps people in Washington and nearby states pay for their abortions ASAP.

The sooner you deal with it, the easier (and cheaper) an abortion will be. The staff at these clinics (mostly women) meet and help people who need abortions every day. They are basically superheroes, and they want to help you. Take a deep breath and go talk to them. Everything is going to be okay.