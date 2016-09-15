This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Fight in the 43rd District!

Episode 67 features a debate between Dan Shih and Nicole Macri, the two candidates who want to represent Seattle's 43rd District in the state house.

First, at 1:19, we check back in with Sydney Brownstone who last week spoke to us live from North Dakota during the big standoff over an oil pipeline project. This week, Sydney will tell us what it was like to be at the Standing Rock Sioux protest camp on the day that pipeline construction was halted by the Obama administration.

Next, at 10:41, Stranger sports explainer Spike Friedman talks about why it’s such a big deal that Seahawks players have joined the national anthem protests. (And I suggest a one very important law the Seahawks could push to change right here in Washington State if they want to work toward meaningful police reform.)

After that, at 21:45, the two candidates who want to represent Capitol Hill, Montlake, and the University District in the state house—their names are Nicole Macri and Dan Shih—try to convince you they’re the ones to vote for in November.

Finally, at 34:19, The Stranger tells you what to do this weekend. Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.