This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Dan Savage on the Debates, Rich Smith on Millennials, and More!

Krista Kennell & Uplift the Word / Shutterstock Episode 68 looks toward the debates and learns: "Fear is a feeling."

We’re trying something new this week: three big topics, all tackled in one glorious episode.

First, at 1:15: Donald Trump is a scary motherfucker, but you gotta admit he has that TV magnetism. How can Hillary Clinton disrupt Trump's terror-charm in the upcoming Sept. 26 debate? I have some ideas, Rich Smith has some ideas, and Dan Savage says the polls are making his asshole tighten.

Second, at 11:44: What does a presidential politician have to do these days to give millennials that special “I’m gonna vote!” feeling? Rich, voice of all millennials everywhere for all time, tries to explain.

Third, at 29:00: Our intergenerational panel of white men tangles with an international cultural appropriation controversy that involves literary fiction, Brisbane, and the Internets.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.