This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Jumping in the Open Trap Door

Episode 69 loves on Hillary Clinton's powerhouse debate performance, ponders Trump's next move, and talks about how we cleanse our politics-saturated brains.

Dan Savage and Rich Smith are back this week, and FIRST we all talk about the presidential debate moments we loved the most—as well as the moments that made us love how right we were last week in our pre-debate predictions.

SECOND, we talk about where this made-for-TV debate miniseries is likely to go next. Will Trump ditch out on the final two “rigged” forums? Will Hillary have to answer for Bill’s affairs? If so, what should she say? And did Monday's debate do anything for millennial excitement about anything?

THIRD, the art and music and Netflix and Amazon shows we’re taking in to to cleanse our brains when we reach election information overload.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.