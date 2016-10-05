This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Unzipping Hillary's People Suit—And Rich's, Too

JStone / Shutterstock.com Episode 70 talks about Tuesday's VP debate, this Sunday's second presidential debate, and a case of ruined literary anonymity.

Dan Savage is off to Italy this week—poor Dan!—so we make merciless fun of him while he’s gone and simultaneously install the great Sydney Brownstone in the chair formerly known as the Savage Muscle Throne.

Then, with the help of show stalwart Rich Smith, we discuss the big VICE presidential debate you probably didn’t watch this week; make predictions for this Sunday’s second presidential debate (including a prediction involving Roy Cohn that… well, you just gotta hear Rich explain it); and finally, we discuss the controversy over the recent unmasking of Elene Ferrante, the pseudonymous writer whose real name was allegedly dug up by an investigative journalist, enraging literary twitter (and some parts of the real world, too).

Along the way, we also find out what’s inside of Rich’s people suit (and Hillary's, too).

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.