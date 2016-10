This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Nosedive, Nobel, and Nipples

meunierd / Shutterstock.com Episode 71 gets discusses the Republican implosion, Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize, and some memorable nipples.

Dan Savage is back, and this week, with the help of Rich Smith, we go off on the state of the current Republican party.

That done, we turn to more uplifting (though not uncontentious!) topics: Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize and the nipples of a guy on that interesting new Netflix series, Easy.

After that, for Seattle listeners we discuss the current homelessness crisis—a crisis those of you in other cities probably know a bit about, too.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.