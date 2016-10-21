This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: The Presidential Debates Are Over!

Episode 72 celebrates the end of listening to Donald Trump "debate" Hillary Clinton, Maria Semple's new novel, and more! JOSEPH SOHM / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

With Dan Savage and Rich Smith, we exult in the end of three soul-diminishing presidential debates and talk about whether or not Hillary Clinton is getting enough credit for the way she went about beating Trump in each one.

That done, we talk about other things we now hope to focus our political brain space on—like, oh, maybe global warming, which never came up once in the debates.

Then we discuss Maria Semple’s new novel, Today Will Be Different, and how it’s different from her Seattle-skewering Where’d You Go, Bernadette.

Finally, Sydney Brownstone drops by to talk about an alleged rapist who was recently arrested thanks to her reporting (and how Law and Order might have ripped a recent episode from her headlines). Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo!