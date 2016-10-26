This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Standing Rock and Standing Up to Hillary

Sydney Brownstone is back in Savage's chair this week, and with her and Rich Smith we talk first about the renewed tensions near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota. Sydney’s been to Standing Rock and has a lot to say about what this latest standoff means.

After that, we take a break from our usual obsession over left vs. right political drama and talk about what kind of left vs. left battles we expect under (knock on wood) President Hillary Clinton—and who we really want leading those battles in the US Senate.

Next, we ponder comedy’s role in this exceedingly un-funny presidential election and talk about how Saturday Night Live’s recent “Black Jeopardy” sketch got at some deep truth. Finally, briefly: Have we reached Peak Music Festival? Plus the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo!