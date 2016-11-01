This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Let's Talk About Some Things That Are NOT the Presidential Election

vvvita/ Shutterstock Look, a pretty sunrise! Episode 74 runs away from this ugly presidential election and toward other important subjects: Standing Rock, gorgeous language, and the new movie Moonlight.

Sick of thinking about the presidential election? US TOO. So this week, as we count down the hours until Election Day, we’re gonna focus on other things.

First, Sydney Brownstone is back with another update on Standing Rock, a bundle of dried sage in her hands, and some thoughts in her brain regarding your Facebook “check in” at Standing Rock and whether it really mattered.

After that, we travel back in time with Rich Smith and Charles Mudede, to a bygone era in which American conservatives talked pretty. What was that period all about? Did James Baldwin really engage in a gorgeous debate with William F. Buckley at Cambridge University in 1965? And how did we get from there to our unspeakable 2016 election? We get into it.

Finally, Charles talks about Barry Jenkins’s new movie, Moonlight—and why Jenkins is an Oscar-worthy director you’ve probably never even heard of.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo!