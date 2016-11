This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: What Do We Do Now?

With Dan Savage, Charles Mudede, Sydney Brownstone, and Rich Smith, Episode 75 stares into the abyss of a Trump presidency and asks: What do we do now?

On the day after Donald Trump's election as President of the United States, Dan Savage, Eli Sanders, Charles Mudede, Rich Smith, and Sydney Brownstone ask: What do we do now? What did we have too much faith in before today? When do you stand and fight, and when do you say it's time to work on escape plans?

Plus the movie Moonlight and why it's a kind of necessary escape this week.

And, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.