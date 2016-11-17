This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Calling All Calls to Action

Episode 76 asks for calls to action from listeners, talks to student protester Calista Bell (above), and gets into the basement bunker with Charles Mudede and Rich Smith. ASK

Dan’s in India this week, so we start with a phone call about what you need to be doing in the wake of Trump’s election—plus a call for you to submit your own Trump resistance action items. (Tell them to the Blabberphone! 206-302-2063.) By speaking your call to action publicly, via this here podcast, you can commit yourself and inspire others.

After that we meet Calista Bell, 17, one of thousands of right-on high school students who marched out of their classrooms this week in an inspiring moment of activism that gave us hope for the future.

And finally, Charles Mudede talks about what really motivated Trump voters, Rich Smith puts in a plug for not knowing what the fuck’s going on, and Charles scares the shit out of everyone with his predictions for the President Trump future.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.