This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Speaking Truth to Rural Power

Richard Wayne Collens/ Shutterstock.com Episode 77 plays calls to action from all over America, fights with Dan Savage over how to share urban truth with rural voters, and argues about how to fix Facebook's fake news problem. Subscribe to the podcast FOR FREE by clicking right here!

We received calls to action from all over the country in response to last week’s show. Thank you! We’re playing a bunch of your action items right off the bat.

After that: Dan Savage has returned from the world’s largest democracy, India, and is ready to fight with rural-America-raised Rich Smith about how we should talk to the Trump-supporting, democracy-rattling voters in the American hinterlands.

Then: the tech-savviest guy I know, Anthony Hecht, is on to absorb my doom and gloom feelings about fake news and explain how everything might someday be okay—or might not.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.