This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Speaking Truth to Rural Power
We received calls to action from all over the country in response to last week’s show. Thank you! We’re playing a bunch of your action items right off the bat.
After that: Dan Savage has returned from the world’s largest democracy, India, and is ready to fight with rural-America-raised Rich Smith about how we should talk to the Trump-supporting, democracy-rattling voters in the American hinterlands.
Then: the tech-savviest guy I know, Anthony Hecht, is on to absorb my doom and gloom feelings about fake news and explain how everything might someday be okay—or might not.
Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.