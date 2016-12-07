This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Some Reasons to Hope

Episode 79 takes a call from a really bummed out listener and then offers advice for keeping your head in the Trump resistance game from Dan Savage, Sydney Brownstone, Zach Silk, and Rich Smith. Ramon Dompor

After last week’s show we got a call from Robert. He’s 25 years old and feels pretty pessimistic about the future these days. So on this week’s show we try to give Robert some reasons to hope. (Or, failing that, some sense that the left, the country, and the planet are not irrevocably doomed in the age of Trump.)

First up: Dan Savage and Sydney Brownstone, who talk about how to snatch optimism from the jaws of despondency.

Next: Zach Silk, a liberal political operative who really, truly believes the left has a chance to make big political gains under a Trump presidency.

And finally: Rich Smith talks to me about my current hope against hope, which is that the Electoral College will save us on December 19th. Come on, Electoral College!