Episode 82 travels to Whitefish, Montana, where a Neo-Nazi troll storm recently descended on Jewish business owners. Plus: Lindy West, author of Shrill, on why she just left Twitter. ES

Maybe you’ve heard news reports about that small town in Montana where Jewish store owners were targeted by an online Neo-Nazi “troll army” over the holiday season? Yeah, well... that’s where I spent my holiday season! On this episode, we talk about how that went—and I ask Dan Savage and Rich Smith to weigh in on a moral quandary it raises. Basically: Should a white supremacist's mother be the target of political and social pressure over the racist actions of her son?

After that, live from a property at the center of the fight in Whitefish: gay tax attorney Craig Mungas. He tells me what it’s like to wake up one day and find out you’re renting your law office from the mother of the white supremacist whose presence in Whitefish was one of the sparks that led to this whole "troll army" attack.

Finally, Lindy West, bestselling author of Shrill and social media powerhouse, is on to talk about her decision this week to leave Twitter.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo!