On the Blabbermouth Podcast: Cursing at Richard Spencer and Considering Golden Showers

Episode 83 talks to Eric Kanter (left), who recently had a heated conversation with white supremacist Richard Spencer (right). Also discussed: Trump's alleged piss tape, Jeff Sessions, Meryl Streep, President Obama's farewell address, and the book "Conflict Is Not Abuse." KURT WILSON/MISSOULIAN

First up: a week of crazy, and sobering news, including the Jeff Sessions hearings, the alleged Donald Trump piss tape, Meryl Streep-gate, and President Barack Obama’s farewell address. Dan Savage, Rich Smith, and myself take it all on.

Next: A reading of a letter from a very special listener.

After that: An interview with Eric Kanter, a mixed-race resident of Whitefish, Montana, who confronted white supremacist Richard Spencer at a local coffee shop the other day, ultimately telling Spencer to go fuck himself.

And finally: Dan, Rich, and Eli discuss “Conflict Is Not Abuse,” a provocative book by Sarah Schulman that argues that a decision to claim victimhood can sometimes be an unhelpful escalation.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.