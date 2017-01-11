First up: a week of crazy, and sobering news, including the Jeff Sessions hearings, the alleged Donald Trump piss tape, Meryl Streep-gate, and President Barack Obama’s farewell address. Dan Savage, Rich Smith, and myself take it all on.
Next: A reading of a letter from a very special listener.
After that: An interview with Eric Kanter, a mixed-race resident of Whitefish, Montana, who confronted white supremacist Richard Spencer at a local coffee shop the other day, ultimately telling Spencer to go fuck himself.
And finally: Dan, Rich, and Eli discuss “Conflict Is Not Abuse,” a provocative book by Sarah Schulman that argues that a decision to claim victimhood can sometimes be an unhelpful escalation.
Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.