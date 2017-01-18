Blabbermouth Podcast: Live from Town Hall Seattle, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Talks Possible Trump Impeachment

Episode 84 is our first ever live show! And it includes an interview with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal about the possibilities for impeaching Donald Trump. Nate Gowdy

This week we recorded live at Town Hall Seattle, with music performed by The Stranger’s Sean Nelson plus a bunch of great guests!

First off: Dan Savage, Rich Smith, and myself talk about how it feels to stare down the barrel of the just-days-away Trump presidency, as well as what specific acts of resistance seem most important to us right now.

Next: Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, one of the first members of Congress to refuse to attend Trump's inauguration, talks about why she won’t be at Trump’s swearing in, what future impeachment possibilities she’s considering, how we can save the Affordable Care Act, and—with the Women’s March coming on Saturday—whether it’s “women,” “womyn,” or “womxn.”

Finally: As Stranger reporters Sydney Brownstone and Heidi Groover prepare to fly off to DC to cover the inauguration, Dan, Rich, and Eli check in with them about how they’re taking in this moment and what they’re hoping to see at the “Make America Great Again Ball."

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo!