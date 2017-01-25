Blabbermouth Podcast: Now That the Marching’s Over, What Next?

Episode 85 talks about Donald Trump's inauguration, the historic Women's Marches, and what needs to happen next. Nate Gowdy

Well, here we are: Donald Trump is the President of the United States of America. First on this week’s show, Dan Savage, Rich Smith, and Eli Sanders talk about watching and processing Trump’s inaugural address (and, later, absorbing his continuing assault on verifiable truth).

Then Stranger writers Sydney Brownstone and Heidi Groover—who spent four days on the ground in Washington, DC covering the inauguration—tell us what it was like being surrounded by Trump-supporting women, getting teargassed, confronting Neo-Nazis, and being on the streets for the historic Women’s March.

Finally, Rich Smith and Stranger film editor Charles Mudede talk about how to turn all this progressive protest energy into actual, meaningful action—and whether the people of the left are really ready to mimic those Charles likes to call “The Tea People.”

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.