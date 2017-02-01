Blabbermouth Podcast: The No-Holds-Barred Plan for Fighting Trump on His Supreme Court Pick (and Everything Else)

Episode 86 talks about the avalanche of worrying decisions from the Trump administration—and how Democrats in the US Senate could start using "holds" to slow Trump's roll. Nate Gowdy

Has there ever been a week in American politics like the one that just passed? Dan Savage, Rich Smith, and Eli Sanders start off by trying to digest the Trump administration’s blitzkrieg of alarming actions and policy pronouncements. Dan also offers some advice for a caller who—like Dan—is currently trying to resist Trump from Europe.

After that, Sydney Brownstone talks about something perhaps lost in the flurry of democracy-rattling Trump activity: his administration’s reported moves to allow the Dakota Access pipeline to go forward, despite many months of objection and action at Standing Rock. (And despite the Obama administration’s efforts to slow down or halt the pipeline project.)

Finally, Rich talks to Dan and Eli about the latest trend in demanding action from your Democratic US Senator: calling for “holds” to be used to grind Senate business to a halt in response to Trump's policy proposals and Supreme Court pick.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.