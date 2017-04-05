On the Blabbermouth Podcast: In the Bunker With Bill O'Reilly, Scarlett Johansson, and Some Pepsi

Episode 95 talks about the latest Bill O'Reilly dirt, Scarlett Johansson's bad choices, that stupid Pepsi commercial, and Dave Chapelle. Slaven Vlasic / Getty

We’ll admit it. We’re as confused as anyone by the sheer number of people involved in allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. So, with the help of The Washington Post, we’re heading down into the bunker with some mug shots, push pins, and red thread to sort it all out. (Dan Savage is away this week, so the bunker-mates are Eli Sanders, Rich Smith, and Sydney Brownstone.)

After that: Will the latest sexual harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly be the end of his career?

And finally, Stranger film editor Charles Mudede is back on to talk about the Scarlett Johansson controversy, the Pepsi commercial controversy, and whether Dave Chapelle’s jokes are appropriate.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.