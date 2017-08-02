Blabbermouth Podcast: Should the Democratic Party Be Backing Anti-Choice Candidates?

Episode 112 debates the Democratic Party's decision to fund anti-choice candidates. Also discussed: Scaramucci, McCain, and Seth Rich. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

We were pretty hard on John McCain on last week’s show—and then a couple days later John McCain went and gave his big, historic “thumbs down” to Obamacare repeal. Dan Savage, Rich Smith, and Eli Sanders consider whether McCain should be congratulated and then turn to other pressing topics: the brief tenure of “The Mooch,” the arrival of another general to guide Trump, and Trump’s practice of finding a new minority to bash whenever he needs a distraction.

After that, the Democratic Party has decided it’s going to be funding some anti-choice candidates for Congress. What’s a strategic-minded liberal to say about that?

And finally, an alleged conspiracy to create a conspiracy theory that involves—allegedly!—the president himself. You gotta hear this one.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.