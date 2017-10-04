Blabbermouth Podcast: The Plague of Gun Violence, Trump's Puerto Rican Humiliation, and More!

Mourners in Las Vegas. David Becker/Getty Images

Dan Savage, Eli Sanders, and Rich Smith talk about Las Vegas, the endless plague of gun violence, and what we can do in the midst of what seems like a totally hopeless and tragic American mess.

After that, Trump's embarrassing trip to Puerto Rico and the truest words Rex Tillerson has ever spoken.

Finally, why there's real hope to be drawn from the latest US Supreme Court arguments on a sorta snoozy but totally game-changing subject: redistricting.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo!