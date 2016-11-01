You’ll already be drinking on election night, so wouldn’t you rather be drinking and watching live, unfettered democracy with Dan Savage and the Stranger Election Control Board? They’ll be working like little elves, slogging election results while you get to relax (ha!) with a beer in your hand and watch the future of the country unfold live on a big screen. What could be more American than that? (Plus, you can bite your nails about the results for the carbon tax, light rail, and the governor’s race.) You’ll either be cheering or crying, but at least you’ll be drunk. JENN CAMPBELL