In sustained periods of great loss, we require people who are uniquely adept at converting the depths of our pain into something honest and communicable, so that we may still know ourselves despite unrelenting tragedy. When the loss in question is one of those translators, we must unite in piecing together their treatises with the hope of better understanding how to carry on. Leonard Cohen was an unmatched poet and songwriter, but most of all he deciphered and then mirrored every angle of humanity in equally soft and jagged shades. I know I owe him much of my life, and I am grateful to him for dispelling many of my own personal darknesses with his generous body of work. Similarly depressed iconic local musicians, including Ben Gibbard, Kimya Dawson, Tomo Nakayama, and The Stranger’s own Sean Nelson, will gather before the warm pews of Town Hall to share their own interpretations of Cohen’s legacy. As in everything, through the cracks, a little light, perhaps. KIM SELLING

