SAM Remix

Olympic Sculpture Park (map) Belltown
Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m. 2017

$30 (sold out)

Recommended by Emily Pothast

After all the excitement of the Seattle Art Fair dies down, where will the art crowd turn for high-octane sensory overload? Fortunately there's a SAM Remix scheduled for Friday, August 11, so if you're strategic, you can make it feel like the fair never ended. Remix is SAM's signature art party, incorporating an ever-changing roster of live performances, artwork, dancing, and a full bar. This one has a Yayoi Kusama theme, so be sure to don your best polka-dot frock. The location is the Olympic Sculpture Park—the perfect place to spend a summer evening with friends.

Olympic Sculpture Park

2901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
206-654-3100
Hours: daily
http://www.seattleartmuseum.org

  • Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m. 2017
