Olympic Sculpture Park (map) Belltown
Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m. 2017
Recommended by Emily Pothast
After all the excitement of the Seattle Art Fair dies down, where will the art crowd turn for high-octane sensory overload? Fortunately there's a SAM Remix scheduled for Friday, August 11, so if you're strategic, you can make it feel like the fair never ended. Remix is SAM's signature art party, incorporating an ever-changing roster of live performances, artwork, dancing, and a full bar. This one has a Yayoi Kusama theme, so be sure to don your best polka-dot frock. The location is the Olympic Sculpture Park—the perfect place to spend a summer evening with friends.
Don't miss all the best things happening in Seattle. Get the free Stranger Things To Do app now from the App Store or Google Play.
2901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
206-654-3100
Hours: daily
http://www.seattleartmuseum.org