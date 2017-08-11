After all the excitement of the Seattle Art Fair dies down, where will the art crowd turn for high-octane sensory overload? Fortunately there's a SAM Remix scheduled for Friday, August 11, so if you're strategic, you can make it feel like the fair never ended. Remix is SAM's signature art party, incorporating an ever-changing roster of live performances, artwork, dancing, and a full bar. This one has a Yayoi Kusama theme, so be sure to don your best polka-dot frock. The location is the Olympic Sculpture Park—the perfect place to spend a summer evening with friends.