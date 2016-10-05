Fri Oct 7 at 6 pm
Columbia City Theater Columbia City $18
Sat Oct 8 at 8 pm
PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $10-$20
Sat Oct 8 at 8 pm
PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $20
Sat Oct 8 at 9 pm
The Royal Room Columbia City $10-$20
Sun Oct 9 at 8 pm
PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $10-$20
Mon Oct 10 at 7:30 pm
Triple Door Downtown $32
Wed Oct 12 at 7:30 pm
Edmonds-Woodway High School Little Theater Out of Town $12
Thurs Oct 13 at 7:30 pm
Paramount Theatre Downtown
Fri Oct 14 at 8 pm
Sat Oct 15 at 7:30 pm
Tula's Downtown $22
Sat Oct 15 at 8 pm
The Royal Room Columbia City $20
Sun Oct 16 at 7:30 pm
Tula's Downtown $22
Sun Oct 16 at 8 pm
Seattle Art Museum Downtown $22
Sun Oct 16 at 8 pm
Nectar Fremont $12/$15
Tues Oct 18 at 8 pm
Seattle Art Museum Downtown $18
Thurs Oct 20 at 8 pm
Thurs Oct 20 at 8 pm
PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $20
Fri Oct 21 at 8 pm
Fri Oct 21 at 8 pm
Seattle Art Museum Downtown $24
Sat Oct 22 at 7:30 pm
Tula's Downtown $20
Sat Oct 22 at 7:30 pm
Roosevelt High School Green Lake $18
Sat Oct 22 at 8 pm
Seattle Art Museum Downtown $24
Mon Oct 24 at 8 pm
PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $18
Mon Oct 24 at 8 pm
Seattle Art Museum Downtown $20
Tues Oct 25 at 8 pm
Seattle Art Museum Downtown $18
Wed Oct 26 at 7 pm
PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $16
Thurs Oct 27 at 8 pm
V2 Arts Center Capitol Hill $18
Fri Oct 28 at 7:30 pm
Tula's Downtown $20
Fri Oct 28 at 8 pm
Chapel Performance Space Wallingford $5-15
Fri Oct 28 at 8 pm
V2 Arts Center Capitol Hill $20
Are we missing something? Submit a listing