Earshot Jazz Festival is Seattle's premier jazz event, and includes more than 50 distinct concerts and events between October 7 and November 11. For more information, read Five Shows You Can't Miss at Earshot or How to Navigate the Expanding Universe of Earshot Jazz Festival.

All Earshot Jazz Festival Events

Earshot Jazz: Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto and Frank Kohl Steve Luceno Duo Earshot Jazz Festival

Fri Oct 7 at 6 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Columbia City Theater Columbia City $18

Earshot Jazz & Cornish Present: Steve Lehman Trio Earshot Jazz Festival

Sat Oct 8 at 8 pm

PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $10-$20

Earshot Jazz: Kris Davis & Craig Taborn Duo Earshot Jazz Festival

Sat Oct 8 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $20

Earshot Jazz: Honey Ear Trio Earshot Jazz Festival

Sat Oct 8 at 9 pm

The Royal Room Columbia City $10-$20

Earshot Jazz & Cornish Present: Fred Hersch Earshot Jazz Festival

Sun Oct 9 at 8 pm

PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $10-$20

Earshot Jazz: Freddy Cole Trio Earshot Jazz Festival

Mon Oct 10 at 7:30 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Triple Door Downtown $32

Earshot Jazz: Brian Lynch with Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Band Earshot Jazz Festival

Wed Oct 12 at 7:30 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Edmonds-Woodway High School Little Theater Out of Town $12

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Earshot Jazz Festival

Thurs Oct 13 at 7:30 pm

Paramount Theatre Downtown

Earshot Jazz: Tom Rainey & Ingrid Laubrock Earshot Jazz Festival

Fri Oct 14 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Chapel Performance Space Wallingford $18

Earshot Jazz: Brian Lynch & Thomas Marriott: "Night of the Cookers" Earshot Jazz Festival

Sat Oct 15 at 7:30 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Tula's Downtown $22

Earshot Jazz: Scott Amendola & Wil Blades, Hunter Gather Earshot Jazz Festival

Sat Oct 15 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

The Royal Room Columbia City $20

Earshot Jazz: Itamar Borochov Quartet Earshot Jazz Festival

Sun Oct 16 at 7:30 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Tula's Downtown $22

Earshot Jazz: Music and Art / CMD Earshot Jazz Festival

Sun Oct 16 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Seattle Art Museum Downtown $22

Earshot Jazz: Los Hermanos Arango / Ann Reynolds & Clave Gringa Earshot Jazz Festival

Sun Oct 16 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret, World/Latin

Nectar Fremont $12/$15

Earshot Jazz: Naomi Moon Siegel Earshot Jazz Festival

Tues Oct 18 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Seattle Art Museum Downtown $18

Earshot Jazz: Frode Gjerstad Trio Earshot Jazz Festival

Thurs Oct 20 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Chapel Performance Space Wallingford $18

Earshot Jazz: Takuya Kuroda Group Earshot Jazz Festival

Thurs Oct 20 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $20

Earshot Jazz: Lucian Ban & Matt Maneri: Transylvanian Concert Earshot Jazz Festival

Fri Oct 21 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Chapel Performance Space Wallingford $18

Earshot Jazz: Rudresh Mahanthappa Bird Calls Earshot Jazz Festival

Fri Oct 21 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Seattle Art Museum Downtown $24

Earshot Jazz: Bill Anschell CD Release Party Earshot Jazz Festival

Sat Oct 22 at 7:30 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Tula's Downtown $20

Earshot Jazz: Roosevelt High School Jazz Band with special guest D’Vonne Lewis Earshot Jazz Festival

Sat Oct 22 at 7:30 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Roosevelt High School Green Lake $18

Earshot Jazz: Manuel Valera Trio Earshot Jazz Festival

Sat Oct 22 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Seattle Art Museum Downtown $24

Earshot Jazz: Global Concertos Earshot Jazz Festival

Mon Oct 24 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $18

Earshot Jazz: Marina Albero Quartet with D'Vonne Lewis, Evan Flory-Barnes, and Hans Teuber Earshot Jazz Festival

Mon Oct 24 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Seattle Art Museum Downtown $20

Earshot Jazz: Michael Bisio & Kirk Knuffke Duo, Paul Rucker & Hans Teuber Earshot Jazz Festival

Tues Oct 25 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Seattle Art Museum Downtown $18

Earshot Jazz: Derek Gripper Earshot Jazz Festival

Wed Oct 26 at 7 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

PONCHO Concert Hall Capitol Hill $16

Earshot Jazz: Soul Space Earshot Jazz Festival

Thurs Oct 27 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret, Soul/R&B

V2 Arts Center Capitol Hill $18

Earshot Jazz: Birch Pereira & The Gin Joints Earshot Jazz Festival

Fri Oct 28 at 7:30 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

Tula's Downtown $20

Earshot Jazz: Renée Baker Earshot Jazz Festival

Fri Oct 28 at 8 pm

Classical/Opera, Experimental/Noise

Chapel Performance Space Wallingford $5-15

Earshot Jazz: Soul Space Earshot Jazz Festival

Fri Oct 28 at 8 pm

Jazz/Cabaret

V2 Arts Center Capitol Hill $20

