The best guide to Easter 2017 in Seattle.
All Easter Events

Mighty Mites “Egg” Stravaganza Community & Civics

Thurs, April 6 at 10 am-noon

Miller Community Center Capitol Hill

Beat the Bunny 5k Sports & Recreation

Sat, April 8 at 9:30 am-noon

Redmond Central Connector Park Eastside $20-$30

Bunny Party Community & Civics

Sat, April 8 at 11 am-6 pm

Ugly Baby and La Ru Downtown $5-$10

Seattle Parks & Recreation-Sponsored Egg Hunts Community & Civics

Sat, April 8, April 14-15

Various locations Across Seattle

Easter Bunny Yin Yoga Sports & Recreation

Sun, April 9, 6-7 pm

District Yoga University District $30

Pet Photo Night Community & Civics

Sun, April 9, 7-8 pm

Northgate Mall North Seattle Free

Tre Ore Music

Fri, April 14, 12-3 pm

Classical/Opera

Blessed Sacrament Church University District Free

Pysanky & Prosecco Community & Civics

Fri, April 14, 6-10 pm

KidsQuest Children's Museum Eastside $25/$30

Bootie Seattle: Easter Bunny Bash Music

Fri, April 14 at 9 pm-2 am

DJ

Neumos Capitol Hill $10/$5 Before 10 Pm

Bubble Extravaganza & Egg Hunt Community & Civics

Sat, April 15 at 9 am-1:30 pm

Wallingford Center Wallingford Free

Pancakes & Eggs Easter

Sat, April 15 at 9 am-11:30 pm

Westminster Chapel Bellevue Eastside

Bunny Bounce Community & Civics

Sat, April 15 at 9:30 am-3 pm

Woodland Park Zoo Phinney Free W/ Admission

Easter Bonnet Tea Food & Drink

Sat, April 15 at 12 and 3 pm

Greater Kent Historical Society and Museum at Bereiter House Eastside $15

BarkHappy Seattle: Easter BEGG Party for Emerald City Pet Rescue Community & Civics

Sat, April 15, 2-4 pm

Teku Tavern South Lake Union $15-$20

NRG Saturdays Presents Moobek with Special Egg Hunt Music

Sat, April 15 at 10 pm-2 am

Aston Manor Downtown

Bobbi Jo's Easter Special Theater & Dance

Sat, April 15 at 10:30 pm-1:30 am

Theatre Off Jackson Chinatown-International District

Crabhouse Easter Brunch and Dinner Food & Drink

April 15-16

Cutters Crabhouse Downtown

Palisade Easter Brunch Menu Food & Drink

April 15-16

Palisade Magnolia $21/$62/$65

Capital Grille Prix Fixe Easter Brunch Food & Drink

Sun, April 16

Capital Grille Downtown

Hoppy Easter Food & Drink

Sun, April 16

Melting Pot Queen Anne

Loulay Easter Special Food & Drink

Sun, April 16

Loulay Downtown

Market Hall Easter Brunch & Dinner Food & Drink

Sun, April 16

The Market Hall Downtown

Omega Ouzeri Easter Brunch Food & Drink

Sun, April 16

Omega Ouzeri Capitol Hill

Tilth Easter Special Food & Drink

Sun, April 16

Tilth Wallingford

Volterra Easter Special Food & Drink

Sun, April 16

Volterra Ballard $55

Young American Ale House Easter Brunch Easter

Sun, April 16

Young American Ale House Ballard $20

Miller's Guild Easter Brunch Easter

Sun, April 16 at 7 am-2 pm

Miller's Guild Downtown

BluWater Bistro Easter Food & Drink

Sun, April 16 at 9 am-4 pm

BluWater Bistro Leschi Leschi

Easter Brunch and Kids' Egg Hunt Food & Drink

Sun, April 16 at 9 am-4 pm

Preservation Kitchen Up North

Jimmy's Easter Brunch Food & Drink

Sun, April 16 at 9 am-3 pm

Jimmy's on Broadway Capitol Hill

  • 1-30 of 49

