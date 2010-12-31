  1. Home
Celebration Lane Holidays

Dec 26-31

Bellevue Square Eastside Free

Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band Music

Dec 27-29 at 7:30 pm, Fri Dec 30 at 7:30 and 9:30 pm, Sat Dec 31 at 8:45 pm

Jazz/Cabaret, World/Latin

Jazz Alley Downtown $35.50

Welcome to Arroyo's Theater & Dance

Dec 29-31

The Pocket Theater Greenwood $10/$14

Swinging Pre-Funk to NYE Music

Fri Dec 30 at 6 pm

Century Ballroom Capitol Hill $20-$90

Thunderpussy with Guests Music

Fri Dec 30 at 8 pm, Sat Dec 31 at 8 pm

Hiphop/Rap, Rock/Pop, Soul/R&B

Neumos Capitol Hill $17

Jai Ho! Bollywood Masquerade Pre-New Year's Eve Party with DJ Prashant Music

Fri Dec 30 at 9 pm

DJ

Columbia City Theater Columbia City $18-$28

Damonde Tschritter Comedy

Fri Dec 30 at 10 pm, Sat Dec 31 at 7 and 10 pm

Laughs Comedy Club University District $15

Christmas Bird Count Community & Civics

Sat Dec 31

Various locations Across Seattle $5 Suggested Donation

New Year's à la Française Music

Sat Dec 31

Classical/Opera

Music Center of the Northwest Up North $20

New Year's Eve Party Food & Drink

Sat Dec 31

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria South Lake Union $25/$30

Spectra 2017: New Year's Under the Arches Community & Civics

Sat Dec 31

DJ

Pacific Science Center Seattle Center $80/$175

End of the Year Run/Walk Sports & Recreation

Sat Dec 31, 8-10 am

Green Lake Park Green Lake Free

New Year's Eve Community & Civics

Sat Dec 31, 10-1 am

Columbia Center Downtown $14.25

New Year's Eve Grand Opening Sports & Recreation

Sat Dec 31, 10-11:30 am

Studio 206 Down South Free

Noon Year's Eve Community & Civics

Sat Dec 31 at 10 am-5 pm

Hands On Children's Museum Out of Town $12

New Years Eve Food & Drink

Sat Dec 31 at 11 am-6 pm

Fat Cork Seattle Center Free

Smashworks 9 Geek & Gaming

Sat Dec 31, 12-6 pm

GameWorks Downtown $5-$10

New Year's Eve Dinner Food & Drink

Sat Dec 31 at 3 pm-1 am

Heartwood Provisions Downtown $95/$190

New Year's With Optimism Food & Drink

Sat Dec 31 at 3 pm-1 am

Optimism Brewing Capitol Hill Free

Rock The Night, A New Year's Eve Benefit Community & Civics

Sat Dec 31 at 3 pm-1 am

DJ

Skylark Cafe & Club West Seattle

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Music

Sat Dec 31 at 3 pm

Classical/Opera, Metal/Punk

KeyArena Seattle Center $41-$73

No Cover New Year's Eve Food & Drink

Sat Dec 31 at 4 pm-2 am

POCO Wine + Spirits Capitol Hill Free Entry

Create Peace: New Year's Eve Community & Civics

Sat Dec 31, 5-6:30 pm

Kadampa Meditation Center Washington Ballard $10

Wonderland New Year's Eve Theater & Dance

Sat Dec 31, 5:30 at 8 and 11 pm

Can Can Downtown $55/$90/$150

New Year's Eve 2016 Party Music

Sat Dec 31 at 6 pm

Century Ballroom Capitol Hill $20-$120

New Year's Eve Party Music

Sat Dec 31 at 6 pm-2 am

Trinity Pioneer Square $25-$40

New York New Year's Community & Civics

Sat Dec 31 at 6 pm

Pellegrino's Event Center Down South $55+

Resolution 2017 Music

Sat Dec 31 at 6:30 pm-1:30 am

Electronic

WaMu Theater Sodo $95/$112/$167

Joey Jewell's Sinatra at The Sands, with Jim Kerls' Swingin' Sixties Orchestra Music

Sat Dec 31 at 7 and 10:30 pm

The Triple Door Theater Downtown $75/$100

Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio Music

Sat Dec 31 at 7 pm

Egan's Jam House Ballard $15

