Dec 26-31
Bellevue Square Eastside Free
Dec 27-29 at 7:30 pm, Fri Dec 30 at 7:30 and 9:30 pm, Sat Dec 31 at 8:45 pm
Jazz Alley Downtown $35.50
Dec 29-31
The Pocket Theater Greenwood $10/$14
Fri Dec 30 at 6 pm
Century Ballroom Capitol Hill $20-$90
Fri Dec 30 at 8 pm, Sat Dec 31 at 8 pm
Neumos Capitol Hill $17
Fri Dec 30 at 9 pm
Columbia City Theater Columbia City $18-$28
Fri Dec 30 at 10 pm, Sat Dec 31 at 7 and 10 pm
Laughs Comedy Club University District $15
Sat Dec 31
Various locations Across Seattle $5 Suggested Donation
Sat Dec 31
Music Center of the Northwest Up North $20
Sat Dec 31
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria South Lake Union $25/$30
Sat Dec 31
Pacific Science Center Seattle Center $80/$175
Sat Dec 31, 8-10 am
Green Lake Park Green Lake Free
Sat Dec 31, 10-1 am
Columbia Center Downtown $14.25
Sat Dec 31, 10-11:30 am
Studio 206 Down South Free
Sat Dec 31 at 10 am-5 pm
Hands On Children's Museum Out of Town $12
Sat Dec 31 at 11 am-6 pm
Fat Cork Seattle Center Free
Sat Dec 31, 12-6 pm
GameWorks Downtown $5-$10
Sat Dec 31 at 3 pm-1 am
Heartwood Provisions Downtown $95/$190
Sat Dec 31 at 3 pm-1 am
Optimism Brewing Capitol Hill Free
Sat Dec 31 at 3 pm-1 am
Skylark Cafe & Club West Seattle
Sat Dec 31 at 3 pm
KeyArena Seattle Center $41-$73
Sat Dec 31 at 4 pm-2 am
POCO Wine + Spirits Capitol Hill Free Entry
Sat Dec 31, 5-6:30 pm
Kadampa Meditation Center Washington Ballard $10
Sat Dec 31, 5:30 at 8 and 11 pm
Can Can Downtown $55/$90/$150
Sat Dec 31 at 6 pm
Century Ballroom Capitol Hill $20-$120
Sat Dec 31 at 6 pm-2 am
Trinity Pioneer Square $25-$40
Sat Dec 31 at 6 pm
Pellegrino's Event Center Down South $55+
Sat Dec 31 at 6:30 pm-1:30 am
WaMu Theater Sodo $95/$112/$167
Sat Dec 31 at 7 and 10:30 pm
The Triple Door Theater Downtown $75/$100
Sat Dec 31 at 7 pm
Egan's Jam House Ballard $15
