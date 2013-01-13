Mon Nov 21, 6-9 pm
Mon Nov 21, 6:30-8 pm
Seattle Public Library. Douglass-Truth Branch Central District Free
Tues Nov 22, 7-9 pm
Vermillion Capitol Hill Free
Fri Nov 25, 12-1 pm
Westlake Center Downtown
Fri Nov 25, 1-8 pm
Westlake Park Downtown
Sat Nov 26, 4:30-6 pm
Redmond City Hall Out of Town Free
Sat Nov 26 at 8 pm-midnight
North Star Diner & Shanghai Room Greenwood Free
Sat Dec 3, 12-3 pm
TBA Across Seattle
Through Dec 15
125th and Lake City Way NE Lake City Free
Sun Dec 18 at 9 pm
Lo-Fi Performance Gallery Eastlake $10
Fri Jan 20, 12-3 pm
Westlake Park Downtown
Fri Jan 20, 5-8 pm
Westlake Park Downtown Free
Sat Jan 21
TBA Across Seattle
