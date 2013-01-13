  1. Home
Resist Trump's Hate: Protests, Rallies, and Community Discussions in Seattle

European Dissent Community Meeting Resistance & Solidarity

Mon Nov 21, 6-9 pm

Madrona Grace Presbyterian Church Madrona

Post-Election Community Forum Resistance & Solidarity

Mon Nov 21, 6:30-8 pm

Seattle Public Library. Douglass-Truth Branch Central District Free

The Next Conversation: "What Do We Do Next?" Resistance & Solidarity

Tues Nov 22, 7-9 pm

Vermillion Capitol Hill Free

Public Meditation for Safe Communities Resistance & Solidarity

Fri Nov 25, 12-1 pm

Westlake Center Downtown

BlackLivesMatterFriday 3.0: The Revolution Begins Community & Civics

Fri Nov 25, 1-8 pm

Westlake Park Downtown

Candlelight Vigil for Progress Resistance & Solidarity

Sat Nov 26, 4:30-6 pm

Redmond City Hall Out of Town Free

F*$! THIS!: A Post-Election Women-Only Karaoke Scream Fest Resistance & Solidarity

Sat Nov 26 at 8 pm-midnight

North Star Diner & Shanghai Room Greenwood Free

Seattle Women March Against Hate Resistance & Solidarity

Sat Dec 3, 12-3 pm

TBA Across Seattle

unfurled Art

Through Dec 15

125th and Lake City Way NE Lake City Free

Rock For Standing Rock! Music

Sun Dec 18 at 9 pm

Blues/Country/Folk, Rock/Pop

Lo-Fi Performance Gallery Eastlake $10

Student Walkout on Trump's Inauguration Resistance & Solidarity

Fri Jan 20, 12-3 pm

Westlake Park Downtown

Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration! Resistance & Solidarity

Fri Jan 20, 5-8 pm

Westlake Park Downtown Free

Women's March Seattle: Washington State Resistance & Solidarity

Sat Jan 21

TBA Across Seattle

