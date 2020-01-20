  1. Home
The best guide to where to watch the 2017 Super Bowl in Seattle.
Sam's Super Bowl LI Party Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5 at 10 am

Sam's Tavern South Lake Union

Super Bowl LI (51) Sunday, February 5th at Box House Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 11-2 am

Box House Saloon Pioneer Square

Super Bowl LI at Purr Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, noon

Purr Cocktail Lounge Capitol Hill

Superbowl LI Viewing Party at Nectar Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 12-11 pm

Nectar Fremont Free

Motley Zoo Presents: Puppy Bowl Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 2-8 pm

Chop Suey Capitol Hill Free

Super Bowl Party at the Fid Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 2-8 pm

Fiddler's Inn Ravenna

Super Bowl Viewing Party at the Crocodile Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5 at 2 pm

Crocodile Belltown Free

Superbowl 51 Yacht Party Cruise Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 2-6:30 pm

The Spirit of 76 South Lake Union $35+

Super Bowl Party at Frolik Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 2:30-8 pm

Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails Downtown

Corvus and Co. Super Bowl Party Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5 at 3 pm-2 am

Corvus & Co. Capitol Hill

Super Bowl at the Stone Lounge Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5 at 3 pm

Stone Karaoke and Lounge Eastside

Super Bowl Pizza Party Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 3-10 pm

Dino’s Tomato Pie Capitol Hill

Super Bowl Sunday at Suite Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5 at 3 pm

Suite Lounge Eastside

Super Bowl Watching Party Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5 at 3 pm

Hopvine Pub Capitol Hill Free

SuperBowl 51 Party at FUEL Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 3-7:30 pm

Fuel Pioneer Square

The Big Game Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 3:30-6:30 pm

Hard Rock Cafe Downtown

Super Bowl LI at Molly's Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 3:30-7:30 pm

Molly Maguires Ballard

SuperBowl Watch Party at Ounces Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5, 3:30-8 pm

Ounces West Seattle $5

Watch the SuperBowl at Central Cinema Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5 at 3:30 pm

Central Cinema Central District Free

Super Bowl Watch Party at Poco Super Bowl

Sun Feb 5 at 4 pm-2 am

POCO Wine + Spirits Capitol Hill

