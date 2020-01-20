The best guide to where to watch the 2017 Super Bowl in Seattle.
Sun Feb 5 at 10 am
Sam's Tavern South Lake Union
Sun Feb 5, 11-2 am
Box House Saloon Pioneer Square
Sun Feb 5, noon
Purr Cocktail Lounge Capitol Hill
Sun Feb 5, 12-11 pm
Nectar Fremont Free
Sun Feb 5, 2-8 pm
Chop Suey Capitol Hill Free
Sun Feb 5, 2-8 pm
Fiddler's Inn Ravenna
Sun Feb 5 at 2 pm
Crocodile Belltown Free
Sun Feb 5, 2-6:30 pm
The Spirit of 76 South Lake Union $35+
Sun Feb 5, 2:30-8 pm
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails Downtown
Sun Feb 5 at 3 pm-2 am
Corvus & Co. Capitol Hill
Sun Feb 5 at 3 pm
Stone Karaoke and Lounge Eastside
Sun Feb 5, 3-10 pm
Dino’s Tomato Pie Capitol Hill
Sun Feb 5 at 3 pm
Suite Lounge Eastside
Sun Feb 5 at 3 pm
Hopvine Pub Capitol Hill Free
Sun Feb 5, 3-7:30 pm
Fuel Pioneer Square
Sun Feb 5, 3:30-6:30 pm
Hard Rock Cafe Downtown
Sun Feb 5, 3:30-7:30 pm
Molly Maguires Ballard
Sun Feb 5, 3:30-8 pm
Ounces West Seattle $5
Sun Feb 5 at 3:30 pm
Central Cinema Central District Free
Sun Feb 5 at 4 pm-2 am
POCO Wine + Spirits Capitol Hill
