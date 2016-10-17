Person of Interest: Moises Himmelfarb Meet the Man Whose Job Is to Build Cultural Bridges Between Here and Mexico

Stanton Stephens

A

ccording to Moises Himmelfarb, the Mexican consulate in Seattle connects “the Mexican heritage community” living in Washington, Alaska, and a few counties in Idaho with state and local services. The consolate mostly helps with documentation, but they also promote “economic, commercial, educational, and cultural relations.” Himmelfarb heads up the cultural affairs department, and his job is to encourage cultural exchange between here and Mexico. He basically wants us all to get to know each other better. He’s new to town, so I thought I’d ask him what he thinks about us so far.

You moved here only a few weeks ago. What do you like about Seattle?

I think the people-watching is unparalleled. I really like being in such a diverse city. I love that there's so much going on in the museums and stages across town, I can't fit everything into my schedule. You guys have very good Mexican food, too, which is always a big plus for any city. And of course there's the mystery Coke machine on John Street and 10th.

What Mexican author should we all be reading right now?

My personal favorite is Mario Bellatin; he is just unlike any other writer out there. Guadalupe Nettel is a fierce younger author, and you can never go wrong with Carlos Fuentes.

Do you have a go-to karaoke song?

I'm not a very good singer, really, but when I do karaoke, I sing "La Maldita Primavera" by Yuri.





You're a sharp-dressed man. Where do you like to shop?

Thank you... I got all my suits in Mexico, but here in Seattle it's really thrift culture that fascinates me. I've found really amazing ties at Goodwill and Lifelong for very reasonable prices.

Listen. I'm sorry about Trump. Is there anything we can do to make up for this whole thing?

I can't really comment on the election. But I can say that our societies have built a long and loving relationship over the course of our history as neighbors. Our ties run through families and culture. We need to respect each other and grow together.