The American Monster

Remember, too: This country was founded by white male slave owners on stolen land. He is what America always was.

Donald Trump is the white supremacist ideology coded in our country’s DNA. He was there at the 1787 Constitutional Convention, declaring Black people to be three-fifths human. He was there a century later, arguing that Native Americans needed to be removed from their ancestral lands. He was there in 1952, telling white women they needed to be afraid of sharing bathrooms with Black people. He spat on Dorothy Counts on the morning of September 4, 1957, when she walked to her newly integrated high school.

The monster has been named. That may be the only silver lining in this election. Now begins the slow, methodical, painstaking work of taking the monster apart—including the work of wrestling the monster inside all of us. —SYDNEY BROWNSTONE