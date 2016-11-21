Resist Trump and His Long-Con Against the Middle Class

Mo Money, Mo Problems Tracy O via Flickr and Creative Commons

The people who are about to control all of the major political institutions in the United States are going to make life extremely miserable for the people who put them in power.

The people about to take power want fast cash in the form of speculation, derivatives, debt, leveraged buyouts, and shareholder maximation. Trump's America is going to have major bubbles, which will increase indebtedness in the private sector, and then, when things go bust—when the rich need liquidity to reduce debts and exposure to a crisis—those debts, their debts, will be transferred to the public sector. The indebtedness of the few will become the indebtedness of us all.

Best believe this will hurt poor and middle-class people, many of whom are in the rural areas, most of whom voted for Trump. And because they know nothing about economics, they will blame not the people who are dispossessing them, but us in the city, with our liberal values and our desire to make huge social investments that would benefit them. This is the cycle we are trapped in. This is the right's big con. We need to find a way to break free from it. The first step is to make sure more people can see it clearly. That will require more funding for education, and that will mean more money going toward social investments rather than tax cuts. That will mean doing exactly the opposite of what's going to happen over the next four years.