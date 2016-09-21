The New Magnificent Seven Has a Great Cast and Lots of Explosions

The Magnificent Seven: A solid remake of a remake.

Elmer Bernstein's classic theme for 1960's The Magnificent Seven doesn't turn up in The Magnificent Seven: 2016 Edition until the end credits. But when it finally starts playing, it's enough to make you want to get up, walk out of the theater, and head home to watch the original. And then maybe watch all three and a half hours of Seven Samurai, the movie that movie was a remake of.

To its credit, this third Magnificent Seven doesn't try to ape either Akira Kurosawa or the 1960 film. This is an all-out Antoine Fuqua production, with the director doing a solid job transporting his fast-cut action to the Old West. If one thing can be said of this Seven in comparison to previous iterations, it's that this one definitely has the most explosions. It also has the best cast: If there's a way to make a movie starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, and Byung-hun Lee and not have it be super fun to watch, scientists have yet to discover it. As the black-clad sharpshooter Chisolm, Denzel Washington is at his Denzel Washingtoniest; as booze-swigging, wisecracking Josh Faraday, Chris Pratt Chris Pratts it up; as stabbing mountain man Jack Horne, Vincent D'Onofrio stabs a lot. And when they team up with their buddies to protect a village of inept idiots from robber baron Bartholomew Bogue (Sarsgaard), it's only a matter of time until... see above, re: explosions.

This Magnificent Seven feels formulaic, but it's a solid formula. That's also why it fades so fast: Once that Bernstein theme plays, it's as if the preceding film just vanishes. This won't be the version of The Magnificent Seven anyone remembers—they'll remember the other two. Which I'm gonna go watch. See you in six hours.