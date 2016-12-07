Miss Sloane Is a Political Thriller for People Who Hate Politics

For the rest of her life, Jessica Chastain is going to be on-screen making the tough calls and approving her employees’ vacation requests. In Zero Dark Thirty, The Martian, and now Miss Sloane, she has proved that she’s extremely capable of acting capable—sometimes confident, sometimes cold, but always in charge.

Director John Madden’s Miss Sloane is a political thriller about a lobbyist (Chastain) who abandons her spot at a prestigious right-wing firm (where they plant goofy protesters at the Occupy marches to undermine the cause) so she can help the Brady Campaign pass a groundbreaking gun-control law. The bill would make sure that bad guys can’t buy guns. How, you ask? Don’t ask. Don’t dwell on the politics in the movie at all. They don’t matter. Lull yourself into complacency by staring at Chastain’s bold red lipstick and listening to the assertive clacking of her high heels.

This political thriller is made for people who hate politics. It supports the assumption that the important negotiations are mostly determined by personal vendettas and that everyone in Washington, DC, is more concerned with their professional reputation than their work. Sure, there might be a few good apples, but they’re certainly not as effective as the lying, scheming scum at the top. To be fair, the scum are dramatic and very fun to watch.

The screening was billed as part of a #NastyWoman series—and if we were living in a world with president-elect Hillary Clinton, it would have been a gleeful celebration of ruthlessly ambitious women in pantsuits. It would have been a smug party thrown for the meme version of Clinton, who sends an e-mail about having her enemies murdered while wearing sunglasses. Instead, it’s a weirdly apolitical—if highly entertaining—reminder that politicians and lobbyists are terrible.