I, Anonymous Chain Reaction

Steven Weissman

Years ago, you hit me on I-5 north. I was driving an old Honda hatchback. You were in a newer white sedan. You offered to pay with cash instead of going through insurance. I felt guilty for taking the money because the damages were so insignificant, but I was newly married at the time and really struggling. Shortly after that accident, my husband (a veteran who was suffering from severe PTSD and substance abuse) had a complete breakdown. Because of that money, we were able to afford the co-pay to get him into a treatment program. I am sorry that you had to pay for barely hitting me, but I wanted you to know that the money didn't go to fixing an old car or buying a new flat-screen TV. My husband got the help he desperately needed. We are stable and happy, and he has been sober for going on six years.

—Anonymous