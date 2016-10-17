I, Anonymous Drone Owned

Steven Weissman

A sweet summer memory: It was a nice day at Mount Baker Beach. As the kids splashed in the water, the other dozen or so of us watched ospreys and eagles glide above. Suddenly your noisy drone appeared, and we watched you controlling it from the Colman stairs. You zoomed in close to the kids on the dock. Were you photographing them? Someone remarked that they wished your drone would crash, "but how likely is that?" Then the unmistakable sound of the rotor chewing up trees reached us. Did you hear the peals of laughter as you bolted into the woods looking for your $2,000 toy?

—Anonymous