He kept ignoring you, so you looked to the people laying out and asked for a vote on who thought he should pick up his trash. We all raised our hands. He finally did, and you said to his friends, "Guys, you want to be hanging out with friends who are cool, and he's just not being cool. Think about this, it's important."
They looked embarrassed, and left. You noticed that he had left his bottle on the sand, hidden behind a log. You pointed and said "Uh-uh-uh! Take it to the recycling can on your way out. Not cool. That's not cool." It wasn't cool, but you are. Thank you!
—Anonymous
