I, Anonymous LITTERING: NOT COOL

Steven Weissman

T

o the man at Golden Gardens who schooled the teen throwing his beer bottle into the sound: You're awesome. My partner and I were a few people down from the group of boys, and overheard you politely asking him to run down to the shore and retrieve the bottle, which he had just launched over the heads of multiple people and next to kids playing in the water. "Someone is going to have to pick that up," you said. "What makes you so special that you can't use the trash cans like everyone else? Please, go get your trash."

He kept ignoring you, so you looked to the people laying out and asked for a vote on who thought he should pick up his trash. We all raised our hands. He finally did, and you said to his friends, "Guys, you want to be hanging out with friends who are cool, and he's just not being cool. Think about this, it's important."

They looked embarrassed, and left. You noticed that he had left his bottle on the sand, hidden behind a log. You pointed and said "Uh-uh-uh! Take it to the recycling can on your way out. Not cool. That's not cool." It wasn't cool, but you are. Thank you!

—Anonymous

