I, Anonymous Bloody Thoughtful

Steven Weissman

I

gave blood last week, so I decided to take the bus home instead of walking up Denny. There was horrible traffic and rain. After waiting for a half hour, I got onto a hot, packed, standing-room-only bus. It took another half hour to go from Westlake to Broadway. Halfway through, my hearing started to go, but someone gave me their seat. At my stop, I stood up and promptly passed out. I was helped up and someone gave me a granola bar. I ended up sitting under the shelter of the new Capitol Hill station because I couldn't move any further. As I sat and ate the granola bar, a nurse came over to check on me. I waited a little bit before finally having the strength to walk the rest of the way home. A huge thank-you to everyone who helped me. I'll be sure to cab home next time I donate.

—Anonymous

To submit an unsigned confession or accusation, send an e-mail to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and guilty.