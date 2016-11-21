I, Anonymous Shut Up And Fight

O

MG, left-wing America: Yes, Trump won, and it fucking sucks. Yes, Clinton lost, and it fucking sucks. But do you SERIOUSLY think your shitty, 12 paragraph Facebook posts are going to change that? Do you HONESTLY think your 574 also-incredibly-liberal, voted-for-Clinton friends are going to read your comments and think, "Well, would you look at that? This white chick who was raised in upper-middle-class-suburban-America doesn't like the outcome of the election! GASP! Let's do something about it!" How about this: Save your time and energy and find an organization in your community to get involved with. These groups need our donations and our support. My message to all of you? SHUT THE FUCK UP—and start fighting back.

—Anonymous