I, Anonymous Thanks, SPD

Steven Weissman

I have to rave about the Seattle Police Department for a minute! I was one of the students at a rally at Westlake Park recently, and I have never seen such a chill yet professional police force. They were so on top of the situation riding around on their bikes in their cute tight shorts. They kept all of us safe from the traffic and let us have tons of space and time to protest and make our voices heard. I heard them blow their little whistles like twice when someone got too close to vehicles. So cool, SPD. Thanks!

—Anonymous

