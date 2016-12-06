I, Anonymous No, you shut up

D ear "you shut the fuck up. We already have an inbound Royal Expression Police, thank you, and they're "opening up" libel laws, having gangster-grade STFU sit-downs with Big Media, using Twitter as the house organ of government, and calling for the "criminalization" of public protest. Have you not noted that the imperial-elect wants all of us to shut the fuck up? Believe me, I am sorry that upper-middle-class-white-chick liberal bleating to 574 liberal Facebook friends annoys you. You're positive that all those displaced West Wing fans are mourning to their echo chamber in lieu of action. How do you know what they are or are not doing to "fight back"? Verbose, sleepless, unhappy liberal Facebookers are capable of other concrete action too, as they reach out and rally their 574s. So shut the fuck up with your imperious shut the fuck ups already. And please stop wasting precious energy scolding the freshly awakened. ear " OMG, left-wing America ": No,shut the fuck up. We already have an inbound Royal Expression Police, thank you, and they're "opening up" libel laws, having gangster-grade STFU sit-downs with Big Media, using Twitter as the house organ of government, and calling for the "criminalization" of public protest. Have you not noted that the imperial-elect wantsto shut the fuck up? Believe me, I am sorry that upper-middle-class-white-chick liberal bleating to 574 liberal Facebook friends annoys you. You're positive that all those displacedfans are mourning to their echo chamber in lieu of action. How do you know what they are or are not doing to "fight back"? Verbose, sleepless, unhappy liberal Facebookers are capable of other concrete action too, as they reach out and rally their 574s. So shut the fuck up with your imperious shut the fuck ups already. And please stop wasting precious energy scolding the freshly awakened. —Anonymous



