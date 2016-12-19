I, Anonymous After the Fall

Steven Weissman

fter hiking my rotund self from the Mercer Street bus stop to my building on Queen Anne, I tripped on an irregular bit of sidewalk and crashed face-and-hands-first into the sidewalk. As I was lying there, trying to assess the possible damage to my forehead and nose, you came up and asked if I was okay. You then helped me to get up, which was not so easy, and then made sure I could take the few steps to my building. Thank you for helping me, and may the universe bless you for your kindness. Update: Not too much damage, just some road rash.

—Anonymous

