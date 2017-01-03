I, Anonymous House Mouse

Steven Weissman

I

work in a building where a wack job says she saw a mouse. She's not a wack job by its definition, but she is someone who definitely starts problems. Another guy started setting out traps with peanut butter. The other day, out of the corner of my eye, I saw something hopping in the trash can. Looking closely, it was a mouse trying to jump out. That mouse wasn't doing anything wrong—just living its life and trying to survive. Why would a mouse deserve to die for living its life? Mice will die for being a nuisance to society. Do you know how people are a nuisance to society? I set that mouse free, wished it well, and laughed about it.

—Anonymous

