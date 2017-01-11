I, Anonymous Thank You, SDOT Man

was driving home on 99 north when I heard a loud metallic rattling under my car. I pulled into the bus lane, turned my hazards on, and proceeded to pull a large chunk of the undercarriage out from under my VW Beetle. You pulled up behind me in your SDOT truck with all the flashers on and, in the middle of the night in the pouring rain, helped me bag up my car's filthy guts, gave me a wipe for my hands, and got down on your hands and knees to see if anything else was falling off my elderly vehicle. I was too upset to think to ask your name, but you are my hero, SDOT man. I can't thank you enough for your kindness on the side of that cold, dark road.

