Seattle Musicians Discuss Their Obsessive Thing for Stevie Nicks

“She seems really smart and honest and confident but also into stuff like HGTV and Twilight. That appeals to me.” kristin burns

First, there's the voice: wistful, silky, tinged equally with the hope of love and the resignation of heartbreak. Then there's the life—a relentless roller coaster of drama, romance, and rock in a little band called Fleetwood Mac and a prodigious 30-year solo career. And of course, there's the look, which promises to keep velvet boots and chiffon shawls on vintage-store shelves in perpetuity.

These elements (and a few other, occasionally more sordid, ones) add up to Stevie Nicks, whose stylistic and musical profile has enjoyed a big resurgence in the past few years.

In advance of Nicks's Seattle appearance on Sunday, December 11, at KeyArena, and a tribute night at Pony on Thursday, December 15, we've rounded up a few Seattle musicians to talk about her influence on their life, musically and otherwise.

Why do you have such a thing for Stevie Nicks?

She's a badass. She's paved the way for so many female artists. Not just musically, but in her attitude. She has stood up for herself and made sure that as a woman she had as much say as any man in the room. She was also vulnerable and honest and it led me to have an even deeper feeling of respect for her as an artist and a person. She's a true role model. —Aubrey Zoli, the Local Strangers

I am a disciple of the Church of Stevie. Her voice is ridiculous—that distinctive belt is instantly recognizable and completely unparalleled. Her songwriting is prolific—she was, in my opinion, the most relevant songwriter in Fleetwood Mac. Lindsey and Christie brought the pop, but she brought the cool. And her style is legendary. I have more jumpsuits in my closet than jackets, and that is 100 percent thanks to Stevie Nicks. —Kim West, Smokey Brights

She seems really smart and honest and confident but also into stuff like HGTV and Twilight. That appeals to me. —Stacy Peck, Pony Time/Childbirth

She's a magical, witchy woman who loves (or loved) to party and sings like a chain-smoking angel. —Shannon Perry, Gazebos

How were you and Stevie introduced?

Counterintuitively. When I was 18 or so, I read the very, very long interview in the booklet of the Magnetic Fields' 69 Love Songs where Stephin Merritt described the song "No One Will Ever Love You" as an attempt to contain all of Tusk in a single song, "concentrating on the Stevie Nicks theme in the lyrics." So I listened to Tusk. And "Sara" and "Storms" had something I'd never heard before—a longing, the power to go on forever—and that was that. —Andrew Hall, Dude York

I was first introduced to Stevie Nicks in middle school when the choir I was in at the time performed "Landslide." I became OBSESSED. I still put that bad boy on whenever I want a "longingly looking out a train window at the rainy countryside" kind of moment. —Kim West, Smokey Brights

Back in the late 1980s/early '90s when my mom was a radio DJ and my parents were still spinning vinyl around the house, my dad would set up stage lights in our living room and we would have dance parties to Michael Jackson and other '70s and '80s hits. It was during this era that I was first exposed to Stevie through Fleetwood Mac on the turntable. Later when I was a teenager, I snagged Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, and Tango in the Night for my personal collection, which I still rock when the time is right. —Hamilton Boyce, Country Lips

Okay, she obviously had an impressive run in the late-1970s, early-'80s, but what makes Nicks still matter now?

As a frontwoman who doesn't play an instrument in my band, I suppose it's her freedom of movement and whimsical presence on stage. I used to feel more obliged to play an instrument, but after a few bands trying to focus on both, I find that these days I prefer to just sing and dance around the stage, which is very Stevie. —Shannon Perry, Gazebos

Ultimately, the freedom with which she takes on a vocal is enthralling. Her falsetto is pure fairy magic, but if she doesn't hit a perfect note, she rides it and molds it until it becomes perfect. The way she drops a line in a song is really highlighting the spaces in the music. And her lyrics tell a great story. —Kelly Fleek, Spider Ferns

She's never been afraid to take risks—sonically or stylistically. She exudes a level of confidence on stage most of us can only dream of. She wears whatever she wants, writes whatever she wants, and sings like a goddamn freight train. Basically, she doesn't take any shit. I try to channel that in my own work. —Kim West, Smokey Brights

You have to name your single favorite Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac song. Go.

"Wild Heart," dressing room version. Google it. —Hamilton Boyce, Country Lips

There is a universe of hurt in "Silver Springs" that can only truly be evoked when you hear it sung at karaoke, unleashing a whirlwind of truth when we were supposed to be having a good time. —Andrew Hall, Dude York

I have to go with "Gold Dust Woman." It embodies spell casting. The lyrics gave me so much strength as a kid. The line "rulers make bad lovers / you'd better put your kingdom up for sale" was my first awakening that women could be in control. She howls and my spine still tingles. Lindsey Buckingham's backing vocals bring an old timey vibe and the drums are the perfect tribal thrum. It's really a masterpiece. —Kelly Fleek, Spider Ferns

Call me basic, but it's "Dreams." It just fits. It walks. It's not fast or slow, and it leaves a lot of room for Stevie to do her thing. —Shannon Perry, Gazebos

Definitely "Dreams" from Rumours. It never gets old. That eternally memorable, aching chorus seemed to glide in and out of my life in new ways over the years. The deceptively simple production, paired with Nicks's dark, vulnerable performance gives a three-chord song really stunning weight and dynamics. It's become my favorite cover to play at our acoustic shows. —Matt Hart, the Local Strangers

Without question "Edge of Seventeen." The song itself is simple in structure yet powerful and soulful. The imagery of the chant—"Just like the white-winged dove sings a song, sounds like she's singing"—is beautiful and timeless. —Jayson Kochan, Night Boss

Has your Stevie Nicks thing manifested itself in any nonmusical ways?

I once named a dog after her. (Also, on December 15, I will be singing a couple Stevie duets with Mal DeFleur for the Stevie Nicks Hero Worship show at Pony, which will be four days after I see her live for the first time. I've got a lot of Nicks on my plate in the near future.) —Shannon Perry, Gazebos