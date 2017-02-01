Send Us Your Valentines and We’ll Publish Them FOR FREE!

MIKE FORCE

Love can be many things, but "free" is not one of them.

Until now, that is! The Stranger's tradition of printing reader-submitted valentines continues in 2017. Got a husband? Wife? Sweetheart? Crush? All of the above? It's time to let them know how much you care—in public. Any chump can send a text. It takes a true romantic to express thoughtful sentiment and undying affection where everyone can see.

Here's how: Submit your valentine (40 words max) at thestranger.com/valentines. Deadline is Sunday, February 5, at midnight. Act fast, Romeo: Only the first 2,000 entries will go in the February 8 edition of our special Valentine's Day issue. (But don't fret, Juliet: Every last valentine will be posted online at thestranger.com.)

The fine print: No jerks, no stalkers, no gibberish, no last names, no phone numbers, no kissing on the mouth. You can kiss everywhere else. One valentine per person, please.