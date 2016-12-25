With: 2 Rooms of Dancing!
Time:
6:00/6:15/6:30pm Dinner Seatings
9:00pm Couples Intro Salsa Lesson
9:30pm Dancing
Date:
Dec 31, 2016
21+
Ring in 2017 with an elegant and fun evening of dining, dancing & a midnight champagne toast!
DINING
There will be an optional elegant dinner (menu below!) served in the main Ballroom before dancing begins (seating times are 6:00, 6:15 & 6:30). You will have the opportunity to make dinner reservations when you purchase your dance tickets.
DANCING
Century Ballroom: Live Salsa w/ Buena Vibra & DJ Edgar "El Travieso de la Salsa"
West Hall: Kizomba w/ DJs Mary & Nick
PRICING
The Whole Shebang (2 rooms of dancing + dinner): $120
Both Rooms - Dance Only: $50
Century Dance + Dinner: $110
Century Dance: $40
West Hall Dance + Dinner: $90
West Hall Dance: $20
TICKETS
Buy tickets at Brown Paper Tickets
DINNER MENU
MEAT OPTION
Amuse Bouche: Cocoa Cracker, Whipped Mascarpone, Candied Orange Peel, Cocoa Nibs
Appetizer Course: Five Spice Honey Duck Confit, Crispy Rice Crepe, Plum Pickle
Salad Course: Grilled Radicchio, Red Bartlett Pear, Belgian Endive, Maytag Blue Cheese, Honey Walnut
Pasta Course: Citrus & Fines Herbes Farfalle, Pomello, Extra Virgin Olive OIl
Intermezzo: Roasted Grapes, Concord Grape Vinegar and Verjus Gelees
Entree Course: Water Buffalo Wellington, Duxelles, Puff Pastry, Haricots Vert with Alouette Cheese, Sherry Bordelaise
Dessert Course: Pot du Creme, Grand Marnier Whipped Cream, Orange Steeped Chocolate Coffee Bean
SEAFOOD OPTION
Amuse Bouche: Cocoa Cracker, Whipped Mascarpone, Candied Orange Peel, Cocoa Nibs
Appetizer Course: Fried Oyster with Seaweed Panko Crust, Wasabi & Granny Smith Apple Puree
Salad Course: Grilled Radicchio, Red Bartlett Pear, Belgian Endive, Maytag Blue Cheese, Honey Walnut
Pasta Course: Citrus & Fines Herbes Farfalle, Pomello, Extra Virgin Olive OIl
Intermezzo: Roasted Grapes, Concord Grape Vinegar and Verjus Gelees
Entree Course: Miso Glazed Black Cod, Ginger & Shiitake Wonton, Braised Baby Bok Choy, Carrots, Miso Broth
Dessert Course: Pot du Creme, Grand Marnier Whipped Cream, Orange Steeped Chocolate Coffee Bean
VEGETARIAN OPTION
Amuse Bouche: Cocoa Cracker, Whipped Mascarpone, Candied Orange Peel, Cocoa Nibs
Appetizer Course: Duo of Soups: Creamy Cauliflower, Butternut Squash Soups, Raisin Focaccia Crostini
Salad Course: Grilled Radicchio, Red Bartlett Pear, Belgian Endive, Maytag Blue Cheese, Honey Walnut
Pasta Course: Citrus & Fines Herbes Farfalle, Pomello, Extra Virgin Olive OIl
Intermezzo: Roasted Grapes, Concord Grape Vinegar and Verjus Gelees
Entree Course: Moroccan Spiced Vegetable & Chick Pea Pastry, Roasted Cauliflower, Tahini, Red Quinoa Salad
Dessert Course: Pot du Creme, Grand Marnier Whipped Cream, Orange Steeped Chocolate Coffee Bean
Please note:
Ingredients subject to change.
Sorry, no substitutions.
Beverages not included.