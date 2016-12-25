SPONSORED: Century Ballroom’s New Year's Eve 2016 Party

With: 2 Rooms of Dancing!

Time:

6:00/6:15/6:30pm Dinner Seatings

9:00pm Couples Intro Salsa Lesson

9:30pm Dancing

Date:

Dec 31, 2016

21+



Ring in 2017 with an elegant and fun evening of dining, dancing & a midnight champagne toast!

DINING

There will be an optional elegant dinner (menu below!) served in the main Ballroom before dancing begins (seating times are 6:00, 6:15 & 6:30). You will have the opportunity to make dinner reservations when you purchase your dance tickets.

DANCING

Century Ballroom: Live Salsa w/ Buena Vibra & DJ Edgar "El Travieso de la Salsa"

West Hall: Kizomba w/ DJs Mary & Nick

PRICING

The Whole Shebang (2 rooms of dancing + dinner): $120

Both Rooms - Dance Only: $50

Century Dance + Dinner: $110

Century Dance: $40

West Hall Dance + Dinner: $90

West Hall Dance: $20

TICKETS

Buy tickets at Brown Paper Tickets

Share this on Facebook

DINNER MENU

MEAT OPTION

Amuse Bouche: Cocoa Cracker, Whipped Mascarpone, Candied Orange Peel, Cocoa Nibs

Appetizer Course: Five Spice Honey Duck Confit, Crispy Rice Crepe, Plum Pickle

Salad Course: Grilled Radicchio, Red Bartlett Pear, Belgian Endive, Maytag Blue Cheese, Honey Walnut

Pasta Course: Citrus & Fines Herbes Farfalle, Pomello, Extra Virgin Olive OIl

Intermezzo: Roasted Grapes, Concord Grape Vinegar and Verjus Gelees

Entree Course: Water Buffalo Wellington, Duxelles, Puff Pastry, Haricots Vert with Alouette Cheese, Sherry Bordelaise

Dessert Course: Pot du Creme, Grand Marnier Whipped Cream, Orange Steeped Chocolate Coffee Bean

SEAFOOD OPTION

Amuse Bouche: Cocoa Cracker, Whipped Mascarpone, Candied Orange Peel, Cocoa Nibs

Appetizer Course: Fried Oyster with Seaweed Panko Crust, Wasabi & Granny Smith Apple Puree

Salad Course: Grilled Radicchio, Red Bartlett Pear, Belgian Endive, Maytag Blue Cheese, Honey Walnut

Pasta Course: Citrus & Fines Herbes Farfalle, Pomello, Extra Virgin Olive OIl

Intermezzo: Roasted Grapes, Concord Grape Vinegar and Verjus Gelees

Entree Course: Miso Glazed Black Cod, Ginger & Shiitake Wonton, Braised Baby Bok Choy, Carrots, Miso Broth

Dessert Course: Pot du Creme, Grand Marnier Whipped Cream, Orange Steeped Chocolate Coffee Bean

VEGETARIAN OPTION

Amuse Bouche: Cocoa Cracker, Whipped Mascarpone, Candied Orange Peel, Cocoa Nibs

Appetizer Course: Duo of Soups: Creamy Cauliflower, Butternut Squash Soups, Raisin Focaccia Crostini

Salad Course: Grilled Radicchio, Red Bartlett Pear, Belgian Endive, Maytag Blue Cheese, Honey Walnut

Pasta Course: Citrus & Fines Herbes Farfalle, Pomello, Extra Virgin Olive OIl

Intermezzo: Roasted Grapes, Concord Grape Vinegar and Verjus Gelees

Entree Course: Moroccan Spiced Vegetable & Chick Pea Pastry, Roasted Cauliflower, Tahini, Red Quinoa Salad

Dessert Course: Pot du Creme, Grand Marnier Whipped Cream, Orange Steeped Chocolate Coffee Bean

Please note:

Ingredients subject to change.

Sorry, no substitutions.

Beverages not included.